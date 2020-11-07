Brown, Cass Report COVID Deaths, Morgan, Greene Confirm Double Digit Cases

The Cass County Health Department announced another COVID related death yesterday bringing the county’s total to 12 deaths attributed to the virus.

Heath Department officials say the patient was a male in his 70’s. The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County yesterday, seven of which are linked to the outbreak at an unnamed long term care facility.

Cass County now has 95 active cases of the virus, two of which are currently hospitalized.

Health Department officials in Brown County have also confirmed the death of a male resident in his 60’s due to COVID-19.

Brown County now has 56 active cases of the virus.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed an additional 50 cases of COVID-19 today, including three residents and six staff members at Heritage Health.

Morgan County Health Officials say the number of confirmed cases which now sits at 1,245, has been adjusted by one after contact tracing found one case previously reported belonged to another county.

Morgan County now has 180 active cases with 337 people currently in quarantine. 15 Morgan County residents are currently hospitalized and to date there have been 30 deaths attributed to the virus.

Greene County confirmed 22 new cases Friday. Greene County Health Officials say all 22 cases are community acquired and are related to several worksite outbreaks, parties and gatherings. Greene now has 123 active cases of the virus.