Brown Co. Business Owner Arrested On Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child Charges

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest today of a Mt. Sterling business owner for two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

In 2023, ISP DCI Zone 4 agents initiated an investigation into 71-year old Gary A. Welty of Mt. Sterling after receiving several reports of sexual assaults from victims. A thorough investigation into the allegations was conducted and the case and evidence were presented to the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office, resulting in two arrest warrants for Welty.

Today, ISP DCI Zone 4 agents executed the warrants and arrested Welty without incident. He was transported to and remains in custody at the Schuyler County Jail, with a bond set at $2,000,000, 10% to apply. However, according to an online look up at the Schuyler County Jail roster, Welty no longer appears. Online court records do not indicate a court date or the posting of bond as of press time.

According to an online records search, Welty is the primary owner and operator of Welty Trucking in Mt. Sterling.

State Police officials say this investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is available. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.