Brown Co. High School placed on brief lockdown

A West Central Illinois high school went on a hard lockdown this morning.

Today at approximately 10:31 AM the Brown County Sheriff’s dispatch center received a notification from the Brown County High School that they were on hard lock down. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded with four deputies, and the Mt. Sterling Police Department responded with three officers.

According to Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver, officers and deputies cleared the high school and middle school and could not locate any threats. “The school district did a phenomenal job, and all class rooms were locked as they should be. It was finally determined that it was caused by faulty wiring in the building due to the construction going on at the high school. Both offices/departments learned several things that we need to adjust, and it was good that we all worked together as if it was a real-life situation. Everything is fine at all schools and there no reason to be concerned,” said Oliver in a press release.

Also responding and participating in the lock down was Officer James Blakeley from Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The Illinois State Police also had several troopers en route but they were called off after it was determined there was no threat. “The Brown County EMA responders did a nice job blocking the entrances to the schools, and also responded. Overall, all agencies arrived on scene with in a couple minutes, and things went well,” Oliver said.