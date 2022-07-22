Brown Co. Public Library Moves A Step Closer to New Facility

The Brown County Public Library in Mt. Sterling is another step closer to getting a new facility.

WGEM in Quincy reports that bids will open to contractors from August 3rd-August 30th for constructing a new facility for the library at 106 South Cross Street.

Friends of the library have been raising money for a new facility with their “Meet Me At the Library” fundraising campaign since last summer. The expected cost at the time was $5.4 million, with the library seeking a $2 million match in that total. The funds will help construct a new 12,500 square foot facility.

A 2021 file photo of the current Brown Co. Public Library District building.

The current library at 143 West Main in Mt. Sterling has been outgrown. Library Board Director Richard Young told WGEM that the board will discuss the bidding awards in September and hopefully break ground in the fall on the new facility.