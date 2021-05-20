Brown Co. Sheriff Looking For Missing Teen

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2021 at 8:39am

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are looking for a missing teen.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating 13 year old Rebecca Jane Yeakel.

Yeakel is described as an Asian female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Yeakel’s bicycle was found near Star Bridge near 820 County Road and 1386 E Street in Versailles. According to ISP District 20 in Pittsfield, she was reported missing at approximately 10PM last night.

Anyone with information on Yeakel’s whereabouts should contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 217-773-3961 or dial 9-1-1.