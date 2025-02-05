Brown Co. Sheriff To Again Have Coverage in Versailles

A Brown County village will once again have police coverage starting this month.

Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver said Versailles will once again have consistent law enforcement presence by county deputies.

WGEM reports that a new contract agreement between the village board and the county will have deputies covering patrol in the village for 20 hours per week. The county cut back on patrol in the area due to having to use an older car that didn’t provide consistent communication coverage with dispatch.

The plan has deputies in place during peak hours of traffic. Route 99 runs right through the village, and has consistently been a place for frequent speeding by motorists.

Oliver said the hours would be divided among the deputies and each would receive a pay increase for the hours they patrol Versailles.