Brown County Business Start-Up Competition Public Pitch Event Tomorrow Night

The Action Brown County Business Start Up competition will come to its conclusion tomorrow evening.

The competition has been centered around a “Shark Tank” style of competition where people had to come to a committee with a business idea that they wanted to bring to Brown County. Over the course of the last several weeks, the number of competitors hoping to get $20,000 seed money to start their business have been trimmed down.

Mt. Sterling City Manager and committee member Vada Yingling said last week that the competition has really taken shape over the past few weeks leading up to the public pitch. Yingling says that the competition initially had 17 people apply, which was then trimmed down to 8 after people dropped out or they failed to qualify for not being able to get to 1 of 3 workshops that dealt with business management, promotion, and parameters for the competition.

As of yesterday Action Brown County’s Facebook page says that the number of potential businesses have now dwindled down to 5.

The remaining pitches are: Two Wheels Trading Company – a bicycle service & repair shop; The Green Flamingo Grill – a burger and beer style restaurant; The Lions Realm – a comic book store and collectible shop that will host table top gaming; Loehr’s Locker – a local meat & locker service that will have a breakfast and lunch counter; and Ice Candy – a mobile Hawaiian shaved ice stand.

The public is urged to cast their vote for their favorite business pitch ahead of the public pitch event on Action Brown County’s website or Facebook page.

The public pitch event will be held tomorrow at 6PM at the Brown County High School Auditorium in Mt. Sterling. Audience members at the pitch event will be eligible for door prizes throughout the evening.