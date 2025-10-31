Brown County Cemetery Thefts

By Gary Scott on October 31, 2025 at 12:30pm

Brown County authorities are asking for the public’s help in its investigation of thefts from a rural cemetery.

Brown County deputy Justin Oliver says there have been at least 6 reported thefts from graves at Morrellville Cemetery.

They have occurred over the last four years.

Oliver says at least two thefts have occurred this past month.

He says anyone who has any information about these incidents, or can identify the photos on the WLDS/WEAI website is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 217-773-2011. Or they can email him at sheriff@browncoil.org.

There are more photos on the Brown County sheriff’s website.