Brown County Falls Short In Bid For State Baseball Title

Brown County fell short in their bid for their first state baseball title in program history this morning.

The Hornets lost to North Clay 12-4.

Gabe Blakeley, Mason Henry, Ethan Howell, and Tyce Fullerton each drove in runs for the Hornets. North Clay had big innings in the 2nd, 6th, and 7th – knocking around Brown County’s pitching. Brown County also squandered some chances leaving 10 men on base.

Mason Henry was tagged with the loss for his first loss on the mound this season. He finishes the year with a record of 7-1. The Hornets finish with an overall record of 28-5. The 28 wins are the most for a season in the school’s history. It’s the team’s first 20-win season since 2001. It’s head coach Jared Hoots’ best record in a single season and his first 20-win season.

The team will receive a welcome home tonight at 5:30Pm at Brown County High School’s gym.