Brown County Health Dept Warns of COVID Exposure at Mt. Sterling Implement Company

The Brown County Health Department has been notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at an Implement Company in Mt. Sterling.
Brown County Health officials made the announcement on the department’s Facebook page Thursday to notify individuals who may be at risk due to an exposure.
Anyone who visited Mt. Sterling Implement Company from 8/20-8/27 should monitor their health and watch for symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek testing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure of the virus:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline 1-800-889-3931 or email: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.
The Brown County Health Department is working with this business to provide guidance and help to mitigate this situation and stop the spread of COVID-19.