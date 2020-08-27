Brown County Health Dept Warns of COVID Exposure at Mt. Sterling Implement Company

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 27, 2020 at 4:20pm

The Brown County Health Department has been notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at an Implement Company in Mt. Sterling.

Brown County Health officials made the announcement on the department’s Facebook page Thursday to notify individuals who may be at risk due to an exposure.

Anyone who visited Mt. Sterling Implement Company from 8/20-8/27 should monitor their health and watch for symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek testing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure of the virus:

 Fever or chills

 Cough

 Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

 Fatigue

 Muscle or body aches

 Headache

 New loss of taste or smell

 Sore throat

 Congestion or runny nose

 Nausea or vomiting

 Diarrhea

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline 1-800-889-3931 or email: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.

The Brown County Health Department is working with this business to provide guidance and help to mitigate this situation and stop the spread of COVID-19.