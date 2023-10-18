Brown County Library Awards Construction Bid For New Facility

The Brown County Public Library will soon see their new space being built.

The Journal Courier reports that Brown County Public Library Board awarded a bid for construction worth $5.29 million on Oct. 4 to Laverdiere Construction in Macomb. The new location will be at 106 South Cross Street. Bidding for the project ended on August 30th.

The new building is expected to be 10,000 square feet, more than three times the size of their current location at 143 West Main Street. The library was able to raise $5.4 million through a donor campaign, $2 million from an anonymous donor, and a $2.25 million grant from the Illinois State Library for construction.

The library board is expected to sign the contract with Laverdiere at their monthly board meeting today at 1:30. Once the deal is official, construction could begin at any time. Construction could last up to a year.

According to library officials last summer, the library had simply outgrown its space and had a desperate need for parking to accommodate more traffic and programs at the library.

Dewberry of Peoria are the projects architects.