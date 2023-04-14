Brown County Man Charged with 3rd Count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assualt of a Child

A Brown County man currently facing two counts of sexual assault of a child, was charged with a third count today.

Two weeks ago, on Friday, March 31st, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Division of Criminal Investigation officers arrested and charged 71-year-old Gary A. Welty of Mt. Sterling with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child after an investigation into reports of alleged sexual assaults from victims. Bond was set at $2,000,000 with 10% to apply. Welty posted bond on April 5th and was released according to court records.

According to an announcement by Zone 4 Investigators this afternoon, sometime after Welty’s previous arrest, an additional victim came forward and a new arrest warrant was subsequently obtained. Welty was taken into custody by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in rural Brown County today and charged with the additional count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child in Brown County Court. All three counts are Class X felonies.

Bond on the new charge was set at $1,000,000, with 10 percent to apply. According to the announcement, Welty posted bond on the new charges and was released. If convicted, Welty could face between six and 30 years in prison for each class X felony count.

Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigators say this investigation remains open and ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at 217-782-4750.