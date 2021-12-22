Brown County Man Heading to Prison on Child Pornography Possession Charges

By Benjamin Cox on December 22, 2021 at 2:05pm

A Versailles man is headed to prison on child pornography charges.

57 year old David L. Floyd of Versailles was arrested by Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies on September 4th on child pornography possession charges.

In criminal information filed against Floyd by the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office on September 8th, three counts of possession of child pornography were issued. The information alleged that Floyd photographed or possessed photographs and/or video of a minor in “a pose involving lewd exhibition of the minor’s nude body” on three separate occasions.

On Monday, Floyd pled guilty to 2 counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Online court records do not list a determined amount of mandatory supervised release. Floyd was also assessed a county fine plus fees and court costs.

Floyd remains held at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting processing into IDOC.