Brown County Middle School Gets New Playground Equipment; Teachers, Students Install It Together

Brown County Middle School students will have a new playground when they return to school in the fall.

WGEM reports that students and faculty came together Friday morning to install new playground equipment behind the middle school. The playground will have slides, a rock wall, and swing sets. The playground will be open for community use.

Brown County Superintendent Lan Eberle told WGEM that $1 million of Covid-19 relief money was used to purchase the equipment. The remainder of the district’s relief funds are being set aside for other projects. Eberle said rather than contractors install the equipment, he wanted students and the school staff to work together on the installation as a service project.

The installation was expected to be completed sometime late Saturday.