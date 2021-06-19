Brown County Plans For New Library Building with Fundraising Starting Monday

Brown County residents may soon have a new public library building.

Brown County Public Library District Director Richard Young told WGEM in Quincy that they have outgrown their current location at 143 West Main Street in Mt. Sterling.

Young told WGEM that fundraising efforts have been ongoing for the past decade to meet a goal of $5.4 million to build a new building. Young says that they have received a $2 million anonymous donation and now the library district is working to match the donation through fundraisers over the summer. The money raised through the donations plus a state grant will help bring a new building to fruition.

The fundraising campaign kicks off on Monday at the four-way stop in Mt. Sterling. “Bucks For Books” asks motorists to donate their pocket change to various storybook characters from 2:30 to 6:30. Fundraising opportunities will carry on through the end of the week.

The new location of the library is expected to be toured next Saturday for “The Great Library Adventure” event at 9AM. The scavenger hunt will be held one block off of Main Street on Southwest Cross Street. The location will be the eventual site of the new building.

Library Board Trustee Sharon Teefy told WGEM that the goal is to reach 500 individual donors before they plan on building the new structure.