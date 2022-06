By Benjamin Cox on June 4, 2022 at 5:07am

Brown County edged Ottawa Marquette 2-1 in Peoria yesterday to move on to the State Championship game in Class 1A.

Louisville-North Clay blew out LeRoy 15-2 in the other semifinal game in Class 1A yesterday.

Brown County will meet Louisville-North Clay at 11:30AM in Dozer Park in Peoria this morning for the title.

If Brown County wins, it will be their first state title in baseball in the school’s history.