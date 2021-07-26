Brown County Public Library Building Fundraiser Off to Successful Start

The Brown County Public Library is off to a successful start but needs donations to reach its ultimate goal.

The “Meet Me At the Library” fundraising campaign kicked off three weeks ago in hopes of meeting a $2 million matching grant to build a new library just off the square in Mt. Sterling.

Library Director Richard Young says the current space has become extremely limited on capacity and space. He says the ad campaign has raised approximately a quarter of a million dollars since its beginning. He says he’s currently awaiting word on a state library construction grant that was applied for earlier this year that would go towards meeting the $2 million match. In all, he hopes that donors and matching grant can meet a $5.4 million goal to build the new facility.

A series of videos are expected to be released over the next several weeks asking for participation that could earn donors a permanent spot on a donor wall inside the new library facility. To donate or find out more information visit bcpubliclibrary.org/donate.