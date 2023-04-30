Brown County Seeing Recreational Opportunities Increasing

Brown County is adding more recreational opportunities in the near future.

Earlier this year, Mt. Sterling received ITEP funding to connect an asphalt bike trail at Clark Park to loop all the way to Lake Mt. Sterling.

According to WGEM, county officials would like the trail to eventually extend all over the county and connect to neighboring trails in Adams and Schuyler counties.

Mt. Sterling residents also raised funds last month with an auction to build a splash pad at Joel Oliver Memorial Pool. A fundraiser in May is expected to raise the remaining funds to get the work going on the splash pad project.

WGEM reports yet another opportunity may be coming to fruition. Jeff Schmitz, who opened his bike shop Two Wheels Trading Co. in November, said he brought the idea to carve out a dirt trail on the south end of the lake at the April county board meeting. Citing the popularity of mountain bikes, Schmitz says he wants to pave a 2 mile trail based on an old road hat runs east and west along the south side of the lake. He says the trail will also provide access to a portion of Lake Mt. Sterling that’s underutilized currently.

Schmitz broke ground on the trail at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. He said he needs volunteers to complete the trail since the project is not funded.