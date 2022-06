By Benjamin Cox on June 3, 2022 at 7:11am

Brown County makes its first appearance at the state baseball tournament today.

According to the IHSA website, the team has won a Regional Title 5 times but have never made it to the State Championship series.

The Hornets will play Ottawa-Marquette at 10AM at Dozier Park in Peoria.

The other championship semifinal game is Louisville-North Clay vs. Leroy.

The title game will be played at 11AM Saturday in Peoria. The third place game is at 9AM Saturday.