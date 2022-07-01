Brown County Sheriff Groesch Retires

Brown County will have a new sheriff in town starting today.

Karl Groesch has retired after two terms in office. Groesch ran for sheriff in 2010 after spending 30 years with the Illinois State Police District 20 Office in Pittsfield. Groesch spent time studying criminal justice while attending MacMurray College in Jacksonville.

Groesch

The Journal Courier reports that Groesch has been in law enforcement since 1976 first serving with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department fresh out of the U.S. Air Force.

Groesch says he plans on relaxing at home and possibly traveling with his family in the future.

Chief Deputy Justin Oliver won the Republican nomination for Brown County Sheriff in Tuesday’s primary with no opposition and will take over as interim sheriff until he’s officially elected in November.