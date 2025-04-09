Brown County Teen on the Illinois Senate Floor

State Senator Jil Tracy welcomed a Mt. Sterling teen to the Senate floor on Tuesday as a part of the Girls Lead Program.

SenatorTracy described Aaliyah Nash’s interest in joining the program to her colleagues with a warm welcome yesterday.

Tracy says Nash has an interest in public speaking, gender disparity and wants to work to prevent human trafficking.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Derrick Nash and Nicole Nash of Mt. Sterling. Aaliyah has a long list of accomplishments, which Senator Tracy says makes her an ideal fit to be a future leader of the state. The Illinois Girls Lead Program, which encourages girls in Grades 5-12 to learn about the inner working of state government. The Program offers participants the opportunity to shadow a woman in state government, including state officials, state legislators, agency heads, communications directors, and chiefs of staff. The pilot for the program was started by Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton last year.

