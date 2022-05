By Gary Scott on May 31, 2022 at 6:36am

Brown County advanced to the state baseball tournament yesterday with a win.

The Hornets stopped conference foe Carrollton 4-3.

Brown County plays Ottawa Marquette at 10 Friday morning at Dozier Park in Peoria. The winner gets either Louisville North Clay or Leroy. Saturday at 11 AM. The third place game will be Saturday at 9 AM.