Brown County Woman Reported Missing, Found Dead near Versailles

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2026 at 6:46am

A Brown county woman reported missing Tuesday, was found dead yesterday afternoon, the victim of an apparent car accident.

Sheriff Justin Oliver says his office got the call about 40-year-old Rachel Sampson of Mount Sterling about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Her family said Sampson had not been seen since she traveled Sunday to see family and friends.

Oliver says his office received a call about 1:30 yesterday afternoon that a vehicle matching the description of that of Sampson’s vehicle was found in a drainage ditch near Versailles, overturned and submerged in water.

Sampson was found inside, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Oliver has called in state police, its crime scene unit and forensics unit to investigate the accident.

Sheriff Oliver says this is an active investigation.

An autopsy will be performed today in Bloomington.

Sheriff Oliver says anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to call his office at 217-773-2011.