Brown Gets 13 and a half years in Macoupin County

By Gary Scott on January 14, 2026 at 5:15pm

A Macoupin County man has been sentenced to prison for over a decade in Macoupin County court for his part in the death of a fellow county resident.

Judge Joshua Meyer yesterday ordered 51-year-old Jeffrey Brown of Sawyerville to 13 and a half years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm. Brown must serve as least 85-percent of the sentence, which is nearly 11 and a half years.

A two day jury trial in November resulted in a guilty verdict for the firearm charge, but not guilty of 2nd degree murder.

Authorities believe a fight between Brown and Rodney Messerly in September of 2024 led to Brown shooting Messerly five times.

Brown had been indicted on the charges by a grand jury in October of 2024.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, a Macoupin County lieutenant testified to fights Brown had in jail with other inmates, and various racial slurs he made on recorded phone calls.