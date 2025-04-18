Browning and Morton Will Serve in Meredosia

By Gary Scott on April 18, 2025 at 10:10am

A mistake on the ballot this month in Morgan County led to a candidate who still have 2 years left on his term to being re-elected to serve on the Meredosia-Chambersburg school board.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier says the error left Jason Morton on the ballot opposing Jeff Browning.

The result of the election had Morton outpolling Browning 143-116.

Morgan County clerk Sherry Sills says the names for the ballot come from the school district, and should have been fixed before they made it on the ballot.

The school board fixed the problem by allowing Morton to finish his term, and appointing Browning to the two year term.

Meredosia superintendent Thad Walker isn’t sure how the mistake happened, but he’s glad the board found a solution.

Browning’s term would end in 2027.

