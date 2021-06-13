Browning Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash in Rural Schuyler Co.

Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Browning man overnight.

Troopers were called to Illinois Route 100 northbound in Schuyler County, just south of Hickory Road in Hickory Township at approximately 11:20PM last night.

Preliminary investigation reports reveal that a black 2007 Lincoln SUV driven by 58 year old Jason E. Briney of Browning had been traveling northbound on Route 100 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the left. The SUV then hit a private drive embankment, and overturned. Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle’s Office pronounced Briney deceased at the scene.

ISP District 20 says no further information will be disseminated about the crash at this time.