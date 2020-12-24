Brunk Announces Re-Election Bid For Mayor of Virginia

The City of Virginia will have a race for mayor in April. The Cass County Star Gazette has reported that incumbent mayor Reg Brunk will seek re-election in April. Former alderman and Virginia businessman Steve Clark had announced his bid for the mayor’s office last summer. Both men filed petitions on Monday.

Brunk told the Gazette he looks forward to another four-year term and noted the restructured financing agreement for the city’s water treatment plant as one of the highlights of his current term in office. Brunk also made mention of the agreement between the county and the City of Beardstown to keep ambulance service going for the eastern portions of Cass County.

Brunk told the Gazette he hopes to address the city’s growing concern with dilapidated and vacant buildings in the city limits if he’s elected to another term.

The consolidated election is April 6th.