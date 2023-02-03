Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police

Carrollton has a new Chief of Police.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.

In a special meeting held by the Carrollton City Council, Mayor Mike Snyder appointed Officer Jimmy Buchanan to the position, which received unanimous support from the city council. The 34 year old Buchanan who lives in Hillview is the only full-time officer for the city that doesn’t live in Carrollton, and he’s the second-youngest officer on the force. He has been employed with the department since July 2015.