Buck & Jo’s Too Cafe To Close

A long-time Scott County restaurant is announcing that it’s closing its doors. Buck & Jo’s Too owner Dan Burk announced this morning on Facebook that Sunday, October 18th will be the last day the restaurant will be open. Burk cites that their workforce has dwindled making it hard to continue operations. Burk thanked the community, the staff, and the patrons for keeping the restaurant open for over 25 years in the Winchester community.

