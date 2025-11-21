Buckingham Sentenced

By Gary Scott on November 21, 2025 at 6:53am

A Carrollton man has been sentenced to prison after an appearance yesterday in Greene County court.

24-year-old Tyler Buckingham was given a 7 and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Zachary Schmidt.

His sentencing followed his guilty pleas to burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says Buckingham has repeatedly victimized Greene County residents, causing financial loss, emotional distress and disruption of lives of many people.

Grummel says two of the businesses Buckingham broke into are near the courthouse in Carrollton.

Grummel says the Carrollton police department worked with others departments on the investigation.