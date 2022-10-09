Buck’s Crossing in Carrollton Sold to Casey’s

A Carrollton gas station recently switched ownership after a decade of being a family business.

Riverbender reports Buck’s Crossing located at 1020 South Fifth Street on Carrollton’s South End on U.S. 67 switched ownership to Casey’s General Store officially on September 27th.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the convenience store originally opened in October 2011 under ownership of Mark & Kolette Shade of Carrollton and Ken & Julie Loy of Medora. The Loys also own Buck’s Crossing in Medora.

The Greene Prairie Press report says that the families decided to sell the business because of a difficulty of finding help to cover the store’s 24/7 hours of service and Casey’s made them an offer to return.

Casey’s originally owned the location when the location opened back in the early 2000s. Casey’s left and sold to another private operator, CJ’s Mart, which closed in 2009. The Shades & Loys purchased the location after the building sat dormant for a year and opened Buck’s Crossing in October 2011. Since then, the location expanded, adding diesel bays to the south.

Ownership of Buck’s Crossing says the Casey’s purchase has been a lateral move, as many of the current Buck’s Crossing employees were retained as Casey’s employees. Casey’s officially reopened in the location on Friday, September 30th.