Budzinksi, Bost File Legislation to Clean Up Jargon in VA Comms

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski announced today that she has introduced legislation to make it easier for veterans to access the benefits from the VA.

The Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act would require the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) to eliminate jargon from written communications with veterans. Budzinski introduced the legislation with California Republican Congressman John Duarte and Veterans Affairs House Committee Chair, 12th District Congressman Mike Bost.

Budzinski says her office receives daily communication from veterans in her district about confusing processes and over-complicated documents with the VA. Budzinski says the notice letters from the VA often cause undue stress and apprehension for veterans and their families seeking service, and she hopes by elimination of the confusing language, it will create a clearer path for receipt of those services.