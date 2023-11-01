Budzinski Accepting U.S. Service Academy Applications

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski is currently accepting applications from high school students for nominations to a U.S. Service Academy for Fall 2024.

The deadline for applications will be November 17th at 5PM.

Budzinski has the opportunity to nominate up to ten qualified high school students from Central and Southern Illinois for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Students interested in applying can visit’s Budzinski’s website to download information about the process as well as the application.