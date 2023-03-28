Budzinski Announces $3.2 Million for SIU School of Medicine

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski announced yesterday that SIU School of Medicine will be receiving over $3.2 million to help improve their facilities.

The federal funding is coming through the Department of Health & Human Service’s Health Center Cluster program. e program was created to support community health centers acting as a safety net for underserved, underinsured and vulnerable populations. Budzinski says community health centers like those of SIU School of Medicine provides are vital to Central Illinois: “Local community health centers are a vital resource for folks across Southern and Central Illinois, especially those who struggle to afford or access care.”

SIU School of Medicine has locations and services throughout Springfield and in Jacksonville.