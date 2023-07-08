Budzinski Announces Head Start Funding for 4 West Central IL Counties

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski’s Office has announced federal funding for head start programs across 4 West Central Illinois counties.

According to a press release, the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation will receive over $2.4 million in federal support for head start programming in Macoupin, Calhoun, Greene, and Jersey counties through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation is a charitable an educational organization that exists to serve the most vulnerable populations and to mitigate poverty through the administration of federal, state, local, and private resources.

The IVEDC is currently accepting applications into birth to five head start programming. For more information, call 217-839-4431 in Gillespie or 217-942-6824 in Carrollton. You can also visit them online at ilvalley-edc.org.