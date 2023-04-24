Budzinski Co-Sponsoring Legislation For Student Loan Forgiveness For Young Farmers

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski is co-sponsoring legislation to help the next generation of farmers who may be saddled with student loan debt.

The bipartisan bill known as the Young Farmer Success Act would help young farmers with student loan debt by making them eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Budzinski, who represents the University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana along with Blackburn College, SIU-Edwardsville, and the University of Illinois-Springfield, says its a commonsense way to bring young people into the ag sector and secure the rural economy.

The bill has drawn support from the Illinois Farm Bureau, the National Farmers Union, and the National Corngrowers Association.