Budzinski Introduces Tools Tax Deduction Act To Help Trades

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski has introduced a piece of bipartisan legislation to make it easier for construction apprentices to afford equipment for their profession.

Budzinski along with New York Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro have introduced the Tools Tax Deduction Act to allow apprenticeship employees and construction workers to write off the expense of the tools and equipment required for their profession. Similar tax deductions have been implemented in Canada to ease costs for those entering apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

The Tools Tax Deduction Act would establish an above-the-line deduction for employees if such deductions are for construction tools, personal protective clothing and gear and other expenses in connection with their employment. The bill has been endorsed by several national trade unions and organizations.

The legislation is currently awaiting a committee assignment.