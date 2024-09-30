Budzinski Leads Letter to USPS, DeJoy About Slowing of Rural Delivery

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski is once again going after U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy with a bipartisan letter urging him to reconsider slowing down rural mail delivery.

Budzinski was joined by 18 other members of Congress saying that by slowing rural mail delivery, it would exacerbate already delayed delivery times in rural areas.

In August, the USPS administration announced it would delay mail by one day for people who live beyond 50 miles from the nearest large USPS mail processing centers. The bill expresses how an extra day could delay paychecks, medications, and bills for rural residents. The USPS cited fiduciary issues as the main reason for slowing down delivery times.

The plans by USPS have largely been panned by lawmakers all across the country. However, no legislation has been introduced to stop any of the changes.