Budzinski, Miller Send Letter to USPS Postmaster Over Downsizing Plan at Champaign

A bipartisan letter from two Central Illinois Congresswomen is raising concerns about the U.S. Postal Service’s plans to downsize the Champaign Processing and Distribution Center.

13th District Democrat Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and 15th District Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller sent a letter on Tuesday to U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy criticizing the downsizing plan. The two congresswomen say that the plan would mean worse delivery rates and the relocation of dozens of jobs to the Chicago area. Budzinski encourages local residents to take advantage of the current public comment period and submit feedback on the future of Illinois’ local mail facilities.

The letter says that Central Illinois’ main district between July and September of last year had one of the lowest on-time delivery rates for 2-day and 5-day delivery options. The Congresswomen believe that by moving the jobs and the sorting facilities to Chicago that it will only exacerbate the problem.