Budzinski, Miller Take Opposing View on Mini Bus Spending Bill to Keep Government Funded

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski voted yesterday to pass the bipartisan government funding bill of $1.65 trillion.

The massive spending bill was a combination of six bills, which funds a slew of of programs and agencies through the end of the current fiscal year. It cleared the House by a 339-85 vote. 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller voted against the measure saying that it funds President Joe Biden’s “radical agenda” and that the mini bus bill was full of wasteful spending.

Budzinski, on the other hand, touted 15 projects in the 13th District that the mini bus bill secures funding for, including $120 million for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Project on the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers, $1.6 million for Springfield’s CAP 1908 Innovation Co-Working Center, $1 million for the Pillsbury Mills Redevelopment Project in Springfield, and a half million dollars for the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled in Carlinville.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate to be passed by March 22nd in order to fully fund the federal government. The long-overdue funding package is expected to pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Biden later this week, allowing Congress to avert a full government shutdown.