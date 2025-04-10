Budzinski Takes Aim at SNAP Cuts

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2025 at 6:30am

A democrat Illinois congresswoman is taking aim at proposed cuts to SNAP benefits offered by the Trump Administration.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says the budget reconciliation framework passed by House republicans includes $230 billion out of SNAP.

Budzinski says families who receive these benefits can’t afford the changes.

She says in her district, over 55-thousand households rely on SNAP.

Some have predicted the bill would increase food costs for a typical SNAP household of four by $175 a month.

Budzinski says tariffs will also hit these families hard.

She says the US imports about 60-percent of fresh fruit, 40-percent of fresh vegetables, many of which she claims can’ be grown in the US. Budzinski says the US imported nearly 45 billion dollars worth of meat and fish in 2023.

Budzinski says the list of impacted foods also includes coffee, olive oil and other pantry items. And, she says the US imported nearly $45 billion worth of meat and fish in 2023.

