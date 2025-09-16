Building Code Classes

By Gary Scott on September 16, 2025 at 11:18am

A class on the newest building codes will be offered in Jacksonville next week.

The class will cover the 2021 International Existing Building Code, and will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at city hall.

Community development department director Brian Nyberg says this two day workshop will update all on any new codes.

He encourages builders, contractors, architects, electricians, plumbers and anyone involved in planning building renovations to attend.

Nyberg says the class is especially important because of the rebirth of downtown Jacksonville.

He says much of the meeting will talk about the do’s and don’t’s of renovating historical buildings.

Nyberg says the cost is $380 for the two day session, and meals and drinks are included. He says people can register at bfcacadmy.com.