“Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” Winners Announced at Jacksonville Area Museum

Local Lego artists were honored by the Jacksonville Area Museum over the weekend.

Carter Meyer with “Treehouse”

The “Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” first-time exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum concluded its two-month run on Saturday. Members of the public were able to vote for their favorite displays during the run.

Danny Devine with “Baby T-Rex Rescue”

Carter Meyer won first place in the children’s category for his “Treehouse” entry. Noah Middleton and his “Coliseum” won first place for kits, and Danny Devine won in the original Lego category for his creation “Baby T-Rex Rescue.” All three top winners received $100 Lego gift cards, and all of the children who entered received participation gifts. A total of 490 votes were cast by visitors for their favorite Lego entries.

Noah Middleton with “Colliseum”

Jacksonville Area Museum Board Chair Allan Worrell said in a press release that the exhibit was considered a huge success and plans are already being made to bring back the display during the 2023 holiday season.