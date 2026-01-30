Bunker Hill Man Faces Aggravated DUI

By Gary Scott on January 30, 2026 at 5:20am

A Bunker Hill man has been charged with aggravated DUI in connection with a fatal accident in Macoupin County December 9th.

Macoupin County state’s attorney Jordan Garrison has filed formal charges of two counts of aggravated DUI and aggravated use of a cell phone against 41-year-old Jarod Fagan.

The crash claimed the life of a minor driver when Fagan allegedly crossed the center line, striking the second vehicle head on.

Fagan was in court yesterday, and then was remanded to the custody of the Macoupin County sheriff’s office.

His next court date was set for this morning at 11:30. The state has filed a motion to keep Fagan in jail.

State police conducted the investigation.

The class 2 felony carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.