Bunn Shooting Suspect found Dead in Rural Morgan County

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition at this hour, after a workplace shooting that occurred in Springfield this morning, and ended in rural Morgan County.

Springfield Police were called to the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse on Adli Stevenson Drive for a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11:03 am.

According to Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow, during a press conference this afternoon, three victims were found when officers arrived on scene, and the suspect had fled in a dark colored truck.

Winslow says at 1:49 pm, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Springfield Police confirming that the suspect vehicle had been found near route 67, and the suspect 48 year old Michael L. Collins of Springfield was found deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody says the West Central Dispatch received a call at 1:20 pm from a concerned resident reporting a suspicious vehicle pulled over on Leach Farm Road near the Route 67 overpass.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy confirmed at 1:27 pm that it was the vehicle belonging to Collins, who was deceased inside the at the time. Carmody says the vehicle and Collins were found without incident.

Winslow says Collins and the three shooting victims were all employed at Bunn-O-Matic, and although they could not speak to a motive at this time, but Collins and the three victims knew each other.

Winslow confirmed two white male victims, one in his 20’s and another believed to be in his 60’s, were found inside the facility and pronounced dead on scene. The third victim, a white female in her 50’s was taken to a Springfield hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Employees were escorted out of the building this morning by law enforcement officials and were transported to a safe area nearby where family members were allowed to meet them.

Winslow says this is an ongoing investigation by the Springfield Police Department, with assistance from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.