Burglary at Gas Station in Franklin Under Investigation

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, & Cass Counties are requesting information on a recent burglary investigation in Franklin.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 28th between 2-3AM, a white male subject dressed in a red shirt that had Jacksonville Middle School Dance Team pictured on the front and covered in black gloves along with a black ski mask made forceful entry into the AM-PM/Phillips 66 gas station 2930 Illinois Route 104 in Franklin. Upon entry, the suspect is said to have taken a large quantity of cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then left the premises in a blue Dodge SUV.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to leave tips on the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page by clicking on the Contact Us button or by visiting morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300 or submit a text tip to the number 274637, the first word of the text tip must be payout.

Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.