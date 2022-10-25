Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase

32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.

The caller told authorities that he came home from work and found his house had been ransacked and all of his firearms were missing. His red 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was also missing, and he believed he may have passed his own truck heading southbound on the river road on his way home.

Dispatch then received a call of a suspicious vehicle on another property south of Brussels that matched the description of the missing truck. A deputy located the truck traveling northbound on the river road towards Brussels and attempted a traffic stop.

The truck then fled, entering Brussels at speeds over 100 miles per hour where it crashed into an occupied Toyota pickup truck in a parking lot near the Red & white Country Store before coming to rest on an embankment.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle then fled on foot and was taken into custody inside a business a short time later. The occupant of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and according to the report, has been released and is recovering.

The truck contained several stolen firearms, including one loaded firearm on the front seat. The vehicle was impounded, pending examination by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

While on the way back to the initial residence of the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle, parked near the residence that was burglarized. This vehicle was also impounded and through the ongoing investigation was identified as having been stolen by Robertson from a residence in Cottage Hills, Madison County, Illinois.

On Monday, October 24th, 2022, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32 count Criminal Information, of which 26 of those charges are felonies, against 32-year-old David P Robertson, of Granite City, Illinois. Charges against Robertson include:

1. Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

2. Residential Burglary

3. Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

4. Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

5-18. Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon (14 Counts)

19. Possession of a Stolen Firearm

20. Theft ($10,000.00-$100,000.00)

21. Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Injury

22. Criminal Damage to Property

23. Aggravated Driving Under the Influence

24. Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer (21 MPH Over Limit)

25. Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer (Causing Bodily Injury)

Aggravated Reckless Driving

27. Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer

Driving Under the Influence – Drugs

29. Reckless Driving

Criminal Trespass to Residence

Speeding

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident

Robertson remains held at the Jersey County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe Robertson acted alone in the thefts and the public is not in danger.

According to the report, at the time of the offenses, Robertson was out on Mandatory Supervised Release, otherwise known as Parole, from the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from a Theft and Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer conviction.

Illinois Department of Corrections has since issued a Parole Warrant for Robertson, and he will be returning to their custody.