Burke To Retire From Illinois Supreme Court in November

Illinois’ top Justice is retiring from the state Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke has announced that November 30th will be her last day on the bench. Burke has served in the Illinois Supreme Court since 2006 and has been Chief Justice since October 2019. Her term as Chief Justice concludes on October 25th. Justice Mary Jane Theis will be the Illinois Supreme Court’s next Chief Justice serving a three-year term beginning October 26th. Theis will become the fourth woman to serve as the state’s Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court has appointed First District Apellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham to fill the seat vactated by Justice Burke in November. Cunningham’s term will run from December 1st through December 2, 2024.

Cunningham will become the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court, joining Justice Lisa Holder White who was appointed earlier this year.