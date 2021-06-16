Burn Pile Causes Multiple Structure Fire in Pleasant Plains

An unattended burn pile was the alleged culprit of a multiple structure fire in Pleasant Plains this afternoon.

WCIA-Champaign reports that a leaf burning pile was left unattended and the fire spread to a nearby home, neighboring shed, and neighboring residence. Springfield and Pleasant Plains Fire Departments received an initial call shortly after 1PM today to the 1500 block of Farmingdale Road in Pleasant Plains to reports of multiple structures engulfed. Ashland Fire Protection and Island Grove Fire & Rescue were also reportedly a part of mutual aid efforts in the call. We are awaiting confirmation of the other agencies involved at this time.



WCIA went on to report that the initial home received heavy damage and the neighboring shed was a complete loss. No injuries have been reported at this time. This fire is now considered to be contained.