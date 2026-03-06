Burrus and Lonergan in Ag Hall of Fame

By Gary Scott on March 6, 2026 at 5:19am

The Morgan County agriculture hall of fame welcomed in two more members last night.

The 47th annual Agri Industry banquet was held at Hamilton’s by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The two newest members are Todd Burrus and Mike Lonergan.

Burrus has been in the family owned seed business, Burrus Seed, for 50 years. Todd Burrus has been serving on the College of ACES Department of Crop Sciences External Advisory Committee. He is active in his church, and lives in rural Arenzville.

Mike Lonergan was raised on a small crop and livestock farm in Morgan County, and has worked with farmers for more than 38 years at Farm Credit Illinois. Lonergan is known for his service at fairs in Morgan, Cass and Scott counties, whether it be grilling or serving food. He is also active in his church, and lives with Jacksonville with wife Amy.

Thad Bergschneider, who served as National FFA president last year was the featured speaker.

The Hall of Fame was created in 1995.